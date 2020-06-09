Greater Rochester International Airport implements new safety initiatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Greater Rochester International Airport is launching a health and safety initiative against COVID-19.
#ReadySetROC is meant to promote safety and health at the airport as travel begins to slowly grow as communities emerge from pandemic-related lockdowns.
The program is asking passengers and tenants to adhere to some important procedures, including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizing and face coverings.
Other policies, like social distancing, are a must, with new signage and technology that allows passengers to view their gate in real time to keep crowds to a minimum.
