Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Greater Rochester International Airport implements new safety initiatives

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Greater Rochester International Airport is launching a health and safety initiative against COVID-19.

#ReadySetROC is meant to promote safety and health at the airport as travel begins to slowly grow as communities emerge from pandemic-related lockdowns.

The program is asking passengers and tenants to adhere to some important procedures, including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizing and face coverings.

Other policies, like social distancing, are a must, with new signage and technology that allows passengers to view their gate in real time to keep crowds to a minimum.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected