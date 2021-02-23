Greek Peak ski school adjusting to COVID-19 protocols

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Greek Peak’s ski season is well underway, as is another year of ski school.

Greg Brown, Director of Snowsports at Greek Peak, is in his 39th year with the mountain and his third as director of the snowsports program. He says the pandemic has created some new challenges for instructors and students alike.

“First of all we’ve got the mask, which makes communication a little tougher. You’re not able to see facial expressions, not able to see how the customer is feeling. The eyes don’t always show what you’re thinking about.”

Instructors are also asked to avoid any contact with students, instead using hand motions and repeating themselves to help during the lesson.

Students or their parents also fill out cards that ask health-related questions and serve as contact tracing information.

“So far, we have not had to bring any of those cards out into the light of day.”

Brown says the school has seen an increase in private lessons, possibly because people are still uneasy about being in groups with other people. They’re also offering family lesson plans that can mix skiers and snowboarders.

“People are figuring out that you can be outside in the winter, have some fun, get away, and put the world at ease for a little while.”

The mountain is especially special to Brown, who’s the second of three generations in his family to work at the mountain. After seeing his parents work on the ski patrol as “lifelong members,” Brown now works with his children on the ski school staff and racing program.

“It works out pretty well. I like to think we get along fairly well.”

Anyone who visits Greek Peak or participates in a lesson is asked to adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols:

All visitors to Greek Peak are required to wear a face covering and practice at least 6′ of physical distancing at all times. Exceptions: When seated at a restaurant table and when skiing or snowboarding 6′ feet from other guests outside of a lesson.

During lessons please keep your face covering on. If you wish to have a warmer face covering than what you arrive in please visit our Ski Shop in the Katalima building.

All guests taking a lesson will have to take a Covid-19 health survey and have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to return after they have been cleared by their doctor.

Group lesson sizes are smaller this season.

Children in lessons must be able to ride a chair lift by themselves or remain on the surface lift terrain. Parents who ski or snowboard are encouraged to ride the chairlift with their child during the lesson if the child is at the skill level for the terrain that the chairlift services.

Advanced reservations will be required for lesson times as well as rental equipment pick up times. Please choose a rental equipment pick up reservation time that is at least 30 minutes prior to your scheduled lesson time.

Please note that due to Covid-19 related limited building capacities that the time to sit inside the lodge facilities is a period between 15-30 minutes.

If you are not planning on utilizing a season locker or convenient day lockers please leave all personal belongings including backpacks, gear bags and food containers in your vehicle.

Please arrive dressed in your ski/snowboard attire. It is recommended that you dress in layers, including moisture wicking base layers (top/leggings/socks). Outer layers should be warm and waterproof. Helmets protect and keeps your head warm. After being fitted for your boots you will be given a plastic bag to put your shoes inside. You will then store your shoes in the provided shelf until you return your rental boots.

Advanced Reservations Required by booking online or by calling Guest Services at 844-846-9572.

WETM will have more digital-exclusive stories from Greek Peak as their winter sports season continues.