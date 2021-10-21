Guns, drugs, and money seized during raids in Utica, Whitesboro & Yorkville

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that nine people have been arrested for more than 20 outstanding warrants in Utica, Whitesboro, and Yorkville.

On Wednesday, October 20, members from several local, state, and federal police agencies arrested the following people:

Ivan Rodriguez, 46 of Yorkville (Drug Trafficking)

Ivan Rodriguez Jr., 26 of Utica (Drug Trafficking)

Jose Aponte, 21 of Utica (Drug Trafficking)

Angel Calderon-Ortiz, 21 of Utica (Drug Trafficking)

Bernabe Lopez, 56 of Whitesboro (Drug Trafficking)

Eric Ares, 36 of Utica (Drug Trafficking)

Edgar Tejada, 34 of Utica (Drug Trafficking)

Andrew Relf, 34 of Whitesboro (Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree)

Radi Fairman 34 of Whitesboro (Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree)

These raids were the result of an investigation that had been going on in which 3.5 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl had already been seized by authorities. In addition to that, during the execution of these warrants, the following illegals items were also found and confiscated:

3 oz if Heroin

5 oz of Fentanyl

5 grams of Crystal Meth

6 handguns

2 loaded shotguns

1 AR-15

1 9mm UZI with an extended magazine

$20,000 U.S. dollars

Gold jewelry valued at around $100,000 U.S. dollars

18 high end vehicles including BMW, Lexus, Jaguars, etc. valued at around $500,000 U.S dollars

The defendants have been processed and arraigned at the Oneida County Jail.

Police agencies involved include: The New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Dept. of Homeland Security, and Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro, and Yorkville Police Departments.