Herkimer County man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Nykah Nathaniel Jamison, 23, of Little Falls on several weapons charges.
At about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with a suspended registration on State Highway 5 in St. Johnsville. According to police, Jamison was the driver, and a DMV search showed that not only did he not have a valid driver’s license, but he had 13 outstanding suspensions.
Police say that a passenger in the vehicle was a protected party in a current order of protection. What’s more, police determined that Jamison was on felony probation for a criminal contempt conviction.
Jamison was taken into custody and his vehicle searched, yielding a loaded .45-caliber Colt semiautomatic handgun. Police say he does not have a pistol permit, and that Jamison’s felony status also bans him from having a firearm.
The Sheriff’s Office charged Jamison with:
- Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Aggravated criminal contempt
- Unlawful possession of marijuana
- Aggravated second-degree unlicensed operation
- Operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended
If he is convicted on all of these counts, maximum state sentencing guidelines indicate that Jamison could face as much as 20 years behind bars.