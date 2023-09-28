ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in funding will be available for zero-emission school buses. The funding is part of the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

“The commitment of public funds and guidance released today puts New York State schools and bus operators on a trajectory to embrace clean transportation and the benefits it will bring,” said Governor Hochul. “Zero-emission buses will become a hallmark, not only transporting students through our communities, but also demonstrating the promise and possibility of a healthier, environmentally friendly, low-carbon future for our youngest citizens.”

The goal set forward by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Hochul’s State of the State initiative also required all new school buses sold in New York to be zero-emission by 2027. All school buses on the road must be zero-emission by 2035.

Bus manufacturers and dealers can begin the pre-application process. The funding application opens on Wednesday, November 29. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will host a webinar on October 11 at noon. Interested parties can register for the webinar here.