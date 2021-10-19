NY Governor Hochul announces new COVID data hub website

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new centralized website for COVID-19 data in New York. This website includes new data as well as previously released data to make it easier for the public to access.

“Providing new data about COVID-19 to the public and making existing data easier to access and understand is yet another step we are taking towards more transparency,” said Hochul. “We will continue to do everything we can to share the latest information with New Yorkers, especially during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The website has a single page for COVID dashboards rather than having to navigate different dashboards on different platforms. The new data homepage links to 16 key data pages organized into five categories.

The cumulative dashboard includes data on schools, nursing homes, hospitals and vaccinations in New York.

These include:

School COVID-19 Report Card BOCES data; 2021-2022

School COVID-19 Report Card Private school data; 2021-2022

School COVID-19 Report Card Charter school data; 2021-2022

School COVID-19 Report Card Public school data; 2021-2022

COVID-19 Nursing Home and Adult Care Facility Fatalities.

COVID-19 Vaccination Data by County

Hospital Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) Hospital Survey COVID-19 Admissions by Gender

Hospital Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) Hospital Survey COVID-19 Admissions by Zip Code

Hospital Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) Hospital Survey COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Beds

Hospital Staff vaccinated

Additional datasets are also available on Health Data NY, a public database that allows users to access health information in downloadable formats such as Excel.