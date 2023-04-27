ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said a “conceptual agreement” has been reached on the fiscal year 2024 New York state budget. The budget is roughly $229 billion.

Key components of the budget include Public Safety, improving the mental health system, expanding Medicaid access, strengthening abortion rights, education, child care, housing, investing in the MTA, energy and climate.

The budget was due on April 1, but negotiations have been ongoing between the governor and the legislature. The governor has signed five budget extenders to ensure state employees are paid and state operations continue.

