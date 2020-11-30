Holiday travel results in higher gas prices, but still low compared to 2019

State News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and New York averages for the price of gas are up this week.

AAA reports that the national average is $2.13 — an increase of two cents. New York’s average is $2.23, which is up one cent.

The national and state averages were ten cents different one year ago, too, but at $2.59 and $2.69. New York was still the higher of the two averages.

Although the demand for gas went up around Thanksgiving, there were fewer holiday travelers this year.

Here’s the breakdown for upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.17 (down one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.18 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.21 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.30 (no change cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.14 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)

