Hospitalizations from COVID-19 lowest since December

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 5,626, the lowest since December 12, 2020.
According to the governor’s office, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 2.82%, the lowest since November 21, and the 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.22 percent, the lowest since November 26.
Cuomo said, “New Yorkers need to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands. We wear masks not just to protect ourselves, but to protect each other, and that spirit will get us through the coming months as we work to beat the COVID beast.”
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 291,189
- Total Positive – 8,204
- Percent Positive – 2.82%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,626 (-77)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -529
- Patients Newly Admitted – 697
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,132 (+8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 771 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 144,991 (+669)
- Deaths – 95
- Total Deaths – 38,321
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|156
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|70
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|214
|0.02%
|41%
|Long Island
|944
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|577
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|93
|0.02%
|37%
|New York City
|3,193
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|64
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|114
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|201
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|5,626
|0.03%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|249
|201
|22%
|Central New York
|262
|174
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|269
|36%
|Long Island
|865
|690
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|401
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|86
|31%
|New York City
|2,633
|2,035
|22%
|North Country
|59
|37
|44%
|Southern Tier
|126
|68
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|318
|39%
|Statewide
|5,942
|4,279
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.02%
|1.95%
|1.86%
|Central New York
|1.08%
|1.05%
|1.03%
|Finger Lakes
|2.22%
|2.11%
|2.00%
|Long Island
|4.10%
|4.17%
|4.08%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.18%
|4.21%
|4.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.92%
|1.95%
|1.82%
|New York City
|4.35%
|4.37%
|4.20%
|North Country
|3.39%
|3.18%
|2.81%
|Southern Tier
|0.71%
|0.74%
|0.74%
|Western New York
|2.31%
|2.03%
|1.93%
|Statewide
|3.36%
|3.34%
|3.22%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|5.62%
|5.96%
|5.78%
|Brooklyn
|4.72%
|4.77%
|4.72%
|Manhattan
|2.80%
|2.92%
|2.88%
|Queens
|4.85%
|4.99%
|4.80%
|Staten Island
|4.62%
|4.74%
|4.62%
Of the 1,614,724 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,683
|63
|Allegany
|2,878
|9
|Broome
|14,637
|116
|Cattaraugus
|4,363
|12
|Cayuga
|5,345
|12
|Chautauqua
|7,268
|11
|Chemung
|6,420
|12
|Chenango
|2,410
|13
|Clinton
|3,530
|23
|Columbia
|3,368
|8
|Cortland
|3,140
|28
|Delaware
|1,486
|8
|Dutchess
|22,088
|120
|Erie
|64,689
|275
|Essex
|1,332
|4
|Franklin
|2,027
|19
|Fulton
|3,289
|17
|Genesee
|4,378
|6
|Greene
|2,622
|13
|Hamilton
|281
|2
|Herkimer
|4,539
|5
|Jefferson
|4,743
|19
|Lewis
|2,050
|4
|Livingston
|3,515
|31
|Madison
|3,817
|11
|Monroe
|52,245
|123
|Montgomery
|3,149
|12
|Nassau
|146,727
|742
|Niagara
|15,194
|38
|NYC
|703,170
|4,419
|Oneida
|19,629
|46
|Onondaga
|32,224
|73
|Ontario
|5,750
|19
|Orange
|36,556
|222
|Orleans
|2,439
|6
|Oswego
|5,969
|13
|Otsego
|2,311
|4
|Putnam
|8,271
|27
|Rensselaer
|8,935
|33
|Rockland
|38,265
|127
|Saratoga
|11,844
|48
|Schenectady
|10,765
|25
|Schoharie
|1,187
|4
|Schuyler
|859
|2
|Seneca
|1,589
|15
|St. Lawrence
|5,439
|56
|Steuben
|5,478
|15
|Suffolk
|160,967
|675
|Sullivan
|4,715
|26
|Tioga
|2,788
|9
|Tompkins
|3,435
|8
|Ulster
|9,940
|42
|Warren
|2,819
|12
|Washington
|2,320
|25
|Wayne
|4,433
|8
|Westchester
|106,611
|482
|Wyoming
|2,792
|7
|Yates
|1,011
|0
Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,321. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|13
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|12
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|15
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|6
|Onondaga
|4
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|13
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Suffolk
|7
|Westchester
|6
