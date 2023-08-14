N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Gaming Commission has announced how much the recent record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot raised for public schools.

After over 30 drawings without a winner, someone in Florida won the $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Aug. 8. This was the largest jackpot since the game started in 1996.

According to the Gaming Commission, New Yorkers spent a total of $168.07 million during this past Mega Millions run. These sales generated $58.82 million for New York State’s K-12 public schools. Additionally, retailers that sell Mega Millions tickets across the state earned $10.08 million in commission.

“For decades, New York’s schools and lottery retailers have seen real benefits from lottery sales,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “Even though Wednesday’s Mega Millions top prize was won elsewhere, New York’s students and small businesses across the state continue to be repeat winners. We will continue to promote responsible enjoyment of these fun and exciting games and look forward to the next jackpot.”

The Gaming Commission stated that the New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, and all of its profits go to public schools. July 19’s $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot raised $46.9 million for schools and earned lottery retailers $8 million in commission. The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to public education during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $36, and the next drawing will be on Aug. 15.