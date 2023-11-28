ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While Christmas trees are common in many households during the holiday season, they do come with risks. If not properly tended to, natural trees dry out, making them more flammable.

According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, Christmas tree fires can be extremely serious and caused $12 million in property damage between 2016 and 2020. Additional data from the National Fire Protection Association between 2016 and 2020 indicates electrical failures or malfunctions were factors in 34% of Christmas tree fires, and 20% of the fires were due to a heat source placed too close to the tree.

The FASNY urges New Yorkers to hydrate natural Christmas trees daily and to properly use seasonal and holiday candles, menorah candles, decorative lighting, and electric cords. Other recommended tips are: