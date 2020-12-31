Avoiding the hefty toll hike for the Thruway is easy

(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in a decade, the New York State Thruway is raising tolls. Drivers could see a 30% increase unless…
You have an E-Z Pass. Tolls for those with one will remain the same.
Drivers without an E-Z Pass will receive a bill in the mail about once a month, after an automated camera takes a photo of their license plate. The bill also comes with an additional $2 surcharge.
So to avoid paying extra on I-90, you can get an E-Z Pass by clicking here.
