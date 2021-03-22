How to reduce conflicts with bears in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being reminded of simple practices to help reduce conflicts with bear.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued guidance on Monday to avoid such conflicts by simply taking down bird feeders and securing garbage. According to the DEC, it has received reports of bear sighting across the state as they are beginning to emerge from the dens with the warmer weather.

In New York State feeding bears intentionally is illegal. However the DEC added that unintentionally feeding “through careless property management, has consequences for entire communities, as well as the bears themselves.”

The DEC stated that human-related food sources including bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans can attract bears and lead to potential conflicts.

To combat this, those who reside or visit “bear country,” which includes much of upstate New York, are urged to remove any attractants. Residents have bee asked by the DEC to take down bird feeders and clean up any remaining seed by April 1, store garbage inside secure buildings and feed pets indoors.

Additional ways to avoid these conflicts include:

Remove grease from grills after every use

Do not operate refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches

Utilize electric fencing

For more tips, visit the Department of Environmental Conservation website.