Hunting and trapping licenses available Aug. 10 in New York

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale Monday, August 10. New Yorkers can enjoy hunting continuously from September 1 (squirrel) into April (snow geese).

Licenses and permits can be purchased at any one of DEC’s license-issuing agents, by telephone at 866-933-2257, or online. The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.

Beginning Aug. 10, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Oct. 2.

Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:

Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, email address, telephone number)

DEC customer ID number (if applicable)

Proof of residency (e.g., driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York State address)

If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card

If not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases

In July, DEC launched a new system for the sale of fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses. The new DEC Automated Licensing System (DECALS) includes user-friendly information to help users locate vendors, receive instant copies of a license, enter and view harvest information, and more. Previous DECALS logins will not work in the new system. Please call DEC’s customer service line at 866-933-2257 with any questions.