If colleges and universities meet new COVID-19 threshold, they must convert to online learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled some new guidelines for colleges and universities in New York State as they open campuses for in-person learning.
Governor Cuomo says if a college or university in New York State get 100 positive cases of COVID-19 or the number of positive cases is 5% or more of the college population, whichever is less, the school must go to remote learning for two weeks and then re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation. Positive cases will include students, faculty, and staff.
Students who live on campus will be allowed to stay on campus if their college or university hits the threshold to convert to remote learning.
