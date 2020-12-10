In-home elder care worker arrested for allegedly stealing from disabled veteran

(WSYR-TV) — A in-home elder care worker has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly, disabled veteran.

On Dec. 10, Ithaca Police arrested Maryann Church, 64, on the following charges:

Grand larceny in the third degree

13 counts of criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree

14 counts of forgery in the second degree

The arrest came after months of investigating by Ithaca Police Department Investigators. They were originally notified of someone trying to cash a forged check.

It was then learned that Church was a paid, in-home elder care worker. According to police, she was stealing from an elderly, disabled veteran whom she had been hired to care for.

Police said that Church’s criminal behavior lasted for several years and included theft through various types of fraudulent means.

She was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on her own recognizance.

The Ithaca Police Department is reminding the public to be vigilant for suspicious activity and/or abuse being committed toward the elderly.

