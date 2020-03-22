In-person voting could be suspended for the New York presidential primary

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York presidential primary is just over a month away, and with no signs of COVID-19 slowing down in the state, the question is looming, will the primary be suspended?

New York Attorney General Letitia James does not want the primary to be suspended, but she does have an alternate solution.

In a press release on Sunday, New York Attorney General Letitia James called for the suspension of in-person voting, and asked the State of New York to send every eligible voter an absentee ballot for the April 28, 2020 presidential primary and the five special elections scheduled on that date.

Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and the right to cast a ballot. If we act now, we have more than a month before the presidential primary and numerous special elections across our state to take action and ensure every eligible New York voter receives an absentee ballot. Let’s make it easier for every voter to cast their vote without spreading the coronavirus and jeopardizing public health. Democracy should not be suspended if there is a safe alternative. New York Attorney General Letitia James

Currently in New York, if a citizen wishes to cast an absentee ballot they have to fill out a New York State absentee ballot application, and they have to indicate that they can’t make it to the polls on the day of the election for one of the six reasons below.

Absent from one’s county or, if a resident of New York City, absent from said city, on Election Day;

Temporary illness or physical disability;

Permanent illness or physical disability;

Duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled;

Resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital; or

Detention in a jail or prison, awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury, or in prison for a conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony.

Erie County has already amended their absentee application to add “Public health emergency (COVID-19)” as a reason to request an absentee ballot. However, this is only an option to request an absentee ballot for Erie County’s special election to fill the vacancy in the 27th congressional district, and not the presidential primary.

According to James, automatically sending out absentee ballots would not require the state to alter the statewide application by adding a “public health emergency” option, and would avoid the possibility of leaving polls open for voters to vote in person on Election Day; potentially further spreading the virus and risking public health.

Currently, 33 states in the U.S. allow voters to vote via an absentee ballot with no reason necessary.

