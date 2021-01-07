Increased security measures being taken at NYS Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the riot at the United States Capitol Wednesday, precautions were taken at the New York State Capitol.

Some of the entrances in and out of the state capitol were closed Thursday as well as a stretch of road outside of the Capitol. Wednesday night, Albany Officer Steve Smith tweeted that State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street would be closed beginning at 5:30 a.m. Thursday until further notice for vehicle traffic and urged motorists to seek other routes.

Thursday morning, crews set up large cement barriers to prevent anyone from driving through. In a statement New York State Police said:

“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.”

Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement was also called to a stabbing outside of the state Capitol building in East Capitol Park during a pro-Trump rally. According to a preliminary investigation by New York State Police, “a fight broke out between rally-goers and counter-protestors, two of the rally-goers were stabbed by a counter-protester.”

“The information I received, there were individuals from opposing sides who got into some sort of argument that escalated,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins.

Both State Police and Albany Police responded.

“State Police obviously has jurisdiction when it occurs on the campus grounds, and our responsibility is to provide whatever support the state police need. And so there were a lot of Albany Police Officers there because we heard the call to service come out that there was a violent crime. And so we were there to assist state police at that point,” said Hawkins.

The state capitol building is closed to the general public and has been since Spring 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.