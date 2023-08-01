NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, a group of New York State Forest Rangers traveled into the Adirondacks to retrieve a hiker with an injured ankle. A team of seven rangers visited the Van Hoevenberg Trail on Monday, July 24.

The rangers reached the subject, an Auburn woman whose ankle was in unstable condition, near the trail’s junction with Phelps Mountain. The hiker was placed in a backpack carrier once her ankle was stabilized. She was carried a mile to Marcy Dam, and then driven by a vehicle to Adirondack Loj Road. Her husband met her and the hikers there, and transported her to a hospital.

The Van Hoevenberg Trail connects to Mt. Van Hoevenberg, intersecting with the trail to Phelps Mountain. One of the Adirondack High Peaks, Phelps Mountain climbs 4,161 feet of elevation. Mt. Van Hoevenberg ascends by 885 feet.