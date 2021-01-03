Issues with NYS unemployment certification fixed

(WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers trying to certify for their weekly unemployment benefits ran into some issues on the New York State Department of Labor’s (NYSDOL) website this weekend.

Claimants were able to fill out their weekly questionnaire but when they clicked to certify, they received an error message.

But according to the NYSDOL, the problem has been fixed and those looking to file unemployment can now do so. They say everyone will receive the benefits they are entitled to.

