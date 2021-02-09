Ithaca College starts in-person learning for 1st time since last spring

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person semester has now begun for Ithaca College students.

Remote learning began Jan. 25. Students haven’t been on campus since last March, when the pandemic first hit.

The school went completely remote last fall and now, students will finally be back on the South Hill campus.

Daily health screenings, surveillance testing, and a no-guest policy are all in place.