Ithaca College starts in-person learning for 1st time since last spring

State News
Posted: / Updated:
Ithaca College

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person semester has now begun for Ithaca College students.

Remote learning began Jan. 25. Students haven’t been on campus since last March, when the pandemic first hit.

The school went completely remote last fall and now, students will finally be back on the South Hill campus.

Daily health screenings, surveillance testing, and a no-guest policy are all in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected