Ithaca man arraigned and released for hate crime he committed in Oct. 2020

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 25, Anthony Dillon was arraigned and released for committing a hate crime in which local businesses had their property damaged with anti-Semitic vandalism in Oct. 2020.

Dillon was arraigned on three separate counts of Criminal Mischief as a Hate Crime and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Ithaca City Court. He was released in accordance with New York State Law to the supervision of Tompkins County Probation.

Please see the facts below from the original media release:

On October 20th, 2020 the Ithaca Police Department received a complaint of criminal mischief at a

local business. Upon initial investigation it was revealed that the criminal mischief was in the form

of an anti-Semitic hate slur being written on a sign, a hate crime. Further investigation revealed the

business owner was specifically targeted on the basis of religion.

In the following days, the Ithaca Police Department received several other reports of anti-Semitic

activity including: Anti-Semitic posters being put up in public locations, anti-Semitic

graffiti/vandalism, as well as a second business that was vandalized based on the owner’s religion.

On October 27th, members of the Ithaca Police Department were able to identify a suspect in the

above crimes. Subsequent investigations, including the execution of a search warrant served at the

suspect’s residence have yielded very alarming evidence such as more hate posters, numerous

items consistent with explosives such as fuse wire, caps, a timer, tubing, and an undisclosed

amount of a powdered chemical were all located and collected.

Additionally, this investigation yielded the recovery of rifle parts at a separate undisclosed location. The IPD has been assisted in the investigations by the New York State Police and ATF.

Chief Dennis Nayor applauded the hard work of IPD Investigators, officers and our partner

agencies and adds: “There is no tolerance for any acts of targeted hatred and bigotry in our community. We at the Ithaca Police Department will always put all resources and energies towards

addressing such incidents and as a result we were able to quickly identify the person involved and

prevent any further criminal acts from occurring.”