Ithaca mayor, other officials urging Biden to enact a National Emergency Climate Plan

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks the eve of Global Climate Action Day and young elected officials are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to make a change. One of those leading the charge? The mayor of Ithaca.

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick joined three other speakers on Friday from across the country via Zoom. They are hoping that Biden and Congress will create a climate plan with environmental justice for all.