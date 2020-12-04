Ithaca mayor, other officials urging Biden to enact a National Emergency Climate Plan

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks the eve of Global Climate Action Day and young elected officials are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to make a change. One of those leading the charge? The mayor of Ithaca.
Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick joined three other speakers on Friday from across the country via Zoom. They are hoping that Biden and Congress will create a climate plan with environmental justice for all.
The youngest members of my network are 18 years old right now. That means in 2050… they’ll only be 48. In the year 2100, they will still be around. Some of them will still be in office. So the dangerous world we are building by not addressing climate change is very real to them. And the consequences are very real for them.Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick
