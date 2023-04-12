ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) reports that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours today.

Ithaca Police report that around 3 AM this morning that they were called to the 100 block of North Plain Street for a report of subjects shouting and that a single gunshot was heard. When IPD arrived they located blood in the area.

The investigation determined that a suspect forced his way inside of a residence and then a dispute occurred inside. According to police neither the suspect nor victim was a resident, and both had fled the area prior to police arrival.

According to police the victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a regional hospital, which what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. At this time police are not releasing any additional information as this is an on-going investigation, However, they report that it does not appear that the shooting was random, and they do not believe that the general public is at risk.

If you have any information about this incident and have not talked with police already, you are asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at one of the following means, you can share information anonymously as well.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips