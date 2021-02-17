Ithaca Police looking for suspects in shooting & crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police are on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shooting and crash that happened on Tuesday morning.

They are sharing a surveillance video of a man who got out of a Mercedes on Cascadilla Street and opened fire.

A house was hit by gunfire.

Police are also looking for the driver of a second vehicle involved: a gray Audi that almost ran a red light and hit a truck on North Meadow Street.

The Audi driver ran from the scene of the crash.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245.