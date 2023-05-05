ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Ithaca is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying 3 subjects that are accused of breaking into a facility and causing damage.

Yesterday morning around 10 AM Ithaca Police Department was called to Southworks, which previously was the Emerson facility, on South Aurora Street for a burglary complaint. During the investigation, it was determined that three subjects had broken into the facility on the evening of May 3rd and caused damage to multiple locations throughout the facility.

Images of the subjects were captured by the camera system at the facility. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD and reference case I23-05991. You can remain anonymous if you desire. You can contact Ithaca Police Department by the means below:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips