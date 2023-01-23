ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even though the record-setting $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Maine, combined ticket sales in New York leading up to the January 13 drawing generated more than $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers.

The Mega Millions jackpot began rolling to its record amount in October 2022, resulting in 26 drawings held until it was won this month. In New York State, Mega Millions ticket sales totaled $172.4 million during the run.

The New York Lottery says all of New York’s profits from the sales are given to New York’s K-12 public schools, which totaled $60.3 million and commissions on Mega Millions sales paid to retailers across the state totaled $10.3 million.

The January 13 prize of $1.35 billion was the third multistate jackpot to climb beyond $1 billion in the last year. In November of 2022, a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in California after 41 drawings, with New York Lottery sales totaling $244.5 million between the schools and retailer commissions.

In July of 2022, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois after 30 drawings, with New York Lottery sales totaling $126.6 million between the Aid to Education and retailer commissions.

Multiple New Yorkers won prizes during the Mega Millions between October 2022 and the January 13 drawing, with 12 second prize winners totaling $12 million, one second prize Megaplier winner of $3 million, and multiple lower tier prizes totaling more than $10.5 million.

The next Powerball game is up to $502 million dollars, with a drawing Monday night.