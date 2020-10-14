Judge: NY’s ejection from trusted traveler program was wrong

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge says the Department of Homeland Security acted illegally when it ejected over 800,000 New Yorkers from the trusted traveler security programs that let vetted travelers avoid long security lines at airports.
U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled Tuesday, saying the exclusion of New York earlier this year was arbitrary and capricious. Furman said the government undermined the core constitutional and democratic values underlying the Administrative Procedure Act.
The act sets procedures to ensure federal agencies are accountable to the public and their actions subject to review by the courts. A message seeking comment was left with the Justice Department. Federal prosecutors in New York through a spokesperson declined comment.
