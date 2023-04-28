ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca firefighters were called to a large structure on fire in the jungle last night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. last night, Ithaca Firefighters were called to the report of a structure fire in the area called the Jungle, located behind Agway on Fulton Street. Tompkins County 911 received multiple calls on the large fire. Fire crews determined that the best access would be from Fulton Street. This area is known for being a homeless encampment, along with an area located behind businesses on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway.

The area off of Fulton Street lacked any access to firefighting apparatus, so firefighters stretched over 1,100 feet of hose to reach the fire. Additional crews were called to help support the water flow, due to the length of the hose that had to be stretched. No one was inside of the makeshift structure and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. It took crews about an hour and a half for this operation, and the traffic on Fulton Street was down a lane during this time. Ithaca Police responded to the scene for support.