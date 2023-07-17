ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday morning, in the same church where Reverend Robert Dixon served as pastor for 36 years, he was honored, with family and friends by his side, with the New York State Liberty Award for both his military and community service achievements.

Reverend Dixon served during World War II and as a Buffalo Soldier at West Point, training groups of cadets in horsemanship.

During the ceremony, Pastor Joseph Covington reminded the community that even though the honor comes decades later, still no one should forget how much a black soldier sacrificed during those times and even now.

“We need to realize and recognize that they gave their blood for their country,” Reverend Covington said. “So while we’re looking at medals and accolades, let’s realize what they really mean.”

Years later, Rev. Dixon moved to Albany in 1977 to serve as pastor and devoted years to civil rights and human rights work in the community.

Right before presenting reverend dixon with the liberty award, Senator Neil Breslin remembers Reverend Dixon’s multiple community leadership roles and how he carried himself with dignity even while being arrested in 1985 while protesting against the system of apartheid in South Africa.

“Always, always with a smile. And always with a gentleness that was very, very disarming,” Senator Breslin said.

Tom Mullins from the Reverend Francis A. Kelley Society presented the Medal of Freedom Award for his lifetime achievements, especially for his work for the City of Albany. Dixon is only the sixth person to receive the honor from the organization.

“He arrived during very troubling times in the ‘80s in the City of Albany,” Mullins said. “But I guess God called him to answer that call too. And he answered that call by helping to bring peace to this city during very trying times.”