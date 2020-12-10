Latest COVID update from Cuomo focuses on hospitalizations, leaves off microclusters

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor on Thursday sent out a press release with updated statewide COVID numbers. No longer are rolling averages of infection rates in microclusters reported alongside the raw numbers. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending out updates that with metrics relating to free hospital beds in each region.

“As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed. With this work already underway through the state’s Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine’s distribution is as fair and equitable as possible,” Cuomo said about hospitalizations in a statement.

On vaccines, he said: “The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer.”

Thursday’s data from the governor’s office is below:

Test Results Reported – 197,406

– 197,406 Positive Test Results – 10,178

– 10,178 Positivity – 5.15%

– 5.15% Patient Hospitalization – 5,164 (+171)

– 5,164 (+171) Patients Newly Admitted – 765

– 765 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 994 (+42)

– 994 (+42) Number ICU with Intubation – 539 (+18)

– 539 (+18) Total Discharges – 89,600 (+511)

– 89,600 (+511) Deaths – 92

– 92 Total Deaths – 27,498

Take a look at the regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population:

Region COVID hospitalizations Patients as % of population Available hospital beds

(seven-day average) Capital Region 253 0.02% 26% Central New York 319 0.04% 24% Finger Lakes 604 0.05% 27% Long Island 804 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 694 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 174 0.04% 25% New York City 1578 0.02% 19% North Country 44 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 157 0.02% 41% Western New York 537 0.04% 27% Statewide 5164 0.03% 22%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region ICU Beds Occupied Beds % Occupied Capital Region 313 180 44% Central New York 290 197 33% Finger Lakes 506 274 56% Long Island 834 611 25% Mid-Hudson 744 378 49% Mohawk Valley 129 97 24% New York City 2351 1830 25% North Country 73 33 52% Southern Tier 129 91 33% Western New York 520 290 48% NYS TOTAL 5889 3981 35%

On Wednesday, 197,406 test results were reported statewide, and 5.15% were positive. Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday Tuesday Wednesday Capital Region 4.80% 5.11% 5.51% Central New York 5.86% 6.25% 6.41% Finger Lakes 7.02% 7.72% 8.03% Long Island 5.68% 5.70% 5.71% Mid-Hudson 6.19% 6.28% 6.41% Mohawk Valley 6.92% 7.42% 7.83% New York City 4.13% 4.11% 4.10% North Country 4.63% 4.45% 4.23% Southern Tier 2.16% 2.48% 2.39% Western New York 6.96% 7.18% 7.22% Statewide 5.01% 5.13% 5.17%

The 743,242 individuals who tested positive were in the following areas:

County Total positive New positive Albany 7,392 216 Allegany 1,306 20 Broome 6,238 78 Cattaraugus 1,594 80 Cayuga 1,324 42 Chautauqua 2,099 72 Chemung 3,595 64 Chenango 781 14 Clinton 586 12 Columbia 1,157 18 Cortland 1,335 44 Delaware 477 7 Dutchess 8,629 173 Erie 31,282 563 Essex 348 14 Franklin 398 23 Fulton 742 22 Genesee 1,452 59 Greene 832 7 Hamilton 65 2 Herkimer 1,020 34 Jefferson 878 17 Lewis 521 11 Livingston 1,017 46 Madison 1,381 56 Monroe 21,267 619 Montgomery 683 12 Nassau 67,978 775 Niagara 5,378 112 NYC 344,344 3,370 Oneida 7,066 267 Onondaga 13,945 347 Ontario 1,851 87 Orange 18,923 203 Orleans 788 32 Oswego 2,204 45 Otsego 821 17 Putnam 3,560 71 Rensselaer 2,351 82 Rockland 23,505 197 Saratoga 3,065 100 Schenectady 3,371 99 Schoharie 279 4 Schuyler 370 6 Seneca 444 36 St. Lawrence 1,206 24 Steuben 2,238 43 Suffolk 71,043 1,047 Sullivan 2,376 29 Tioga 1,312 17 Tompkins 1,451 27 Ulster 4,103 74 Warren 710 24 Washington 518 12 Wayne 1,532 45 Westchester 56,995 623 Wyoming 771 31 Yates 345 7

On Wednesday, 92 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, for a total of 27,498: