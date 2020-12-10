Latest COVID update from Cuomo focuses on hospitalizations, leaves off microclusters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor on Thursday sent out a press release with updated statewide COVID numbers. No longer are rolling averages of infection rates in microclusters reported alongside the raw numbers. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending out updates that with metrics relating to free hospital beds in each region.
“As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed. With this work already underway through the state’s Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine’s distribution is as fair and equitable as possible,” Cuomo said about hospitalizations in a statement.
On vaccines, he said: “The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer.”
Thursday’s data from the governor’s office is below:
- Test Results Reported – 197,406
- Positive Test Results – 10,178
- Positivity – 5.15%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,164 (+171)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 765
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 994 (+42)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 539 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 89,600 (+511)
- Deaths – 92
- Total Deaths – 27,498
Take a look at the regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population:
|Region
|COVID hospitalizations
|Patients as % of population
|Available hospital beds
(seven-day average)
|Capital Region
|253
|0.02%
|26%
|Central New York
|319
|0.04%
|24%
|Finger Lakes
|604
|0.05%
|27%
|Long Island
|804
|0.03%
|18%
|Mid-Hudson
|694
|0.03%
|25%
|Mohawk Valley
|174
|0.04%
|25%
|New York City
|1578
|0.02%
|19%
|North Country
|44
|0.01%
|46%
|Southern Tier
|157
|0.02%
|41%
|Western New York
|537
|0.04%
|27%
|Statewide
|5164
|0.03%
|22%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|ICU Beds
|Occupied Beds
|% Occupied
|Capital Region
|313
|180
|44%
|Central New York
|290
|197
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|506
|274
|56%
|Long Island
|834
|611
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|744
|378
|49%
|Mohawk Valley
|129
|97
|24%
|New York City
|2351
|1830
|25%
|North Country
|73
|33
|52%
|Southern Tier
|129
|91
|33%
|Western New York
|520
|290
|48%
|NYS TOTAL
|5889
|3981
|35%
On Wednesday, 197,406 test results were reported statewide, and 5.15% were positive. Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Capital Region
|4.80%
|5.11%
|5.51%
|Central New York
|5.86%
|6.25%
|6.41%
|Finger Lakes
|7.02%
|7.72%
|8.03%
|Long Island
|5.68%
|5.70%
|5.71%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.19%
|6.28%
|6.41%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.92%
|7.42%
|7.83%
|New York City
|4.13%
|4.11%
|4.10%
|North Country
|4.63%
|4.45%
|4.23%
|Southern Tier
|2.16%
|2.48%
|2.39%
|Western New York
|6.96%
|7.18%
|7.22%
|Statewide
|5.01%
|5.13%
|5.17%
The 743,242 individuals who tested positive were in the following areas:
|County
|Total positive
|New positive
|Albany
|7,392
|216
|Allegany
|1,306
|20
|Broome
|6,238
|78
|Cattaraugus
|1,594
|80
|Cayuga
|1,324
|42
|Chautauqua
|2,099
|72
|Chemung
|3,595
|64
|Chenango
|781
|14
|Clinton
|586
|12
|Columbia
|1,157
|18
|Cortland
|1,335
|44
|Delaware
|477
|7
|Dutchess
|8,629
|173
|Erie
|31,282
|563
|Essex
|348
|14
|Franklin
|398
|23
|Fulton
|742
|22
|Genesee
|1,452
|59
|Greene
|832
|7
|Hamilton
|65
|2
|Herkimer
|1,020
|34
|Jefferson
|878
|17
|Lewis
|521
|11
|Livingston
|1,017
|46
|Madison
|1,381
|56
|Monroe
|21,267
|619
|Montgomery
|683
|12
|Nassau
|67,978
|775
|Niagara
|5,378
|112
|NYC
|344,344
|3,370
|Oneida
|7,066
|267
|Onondaga
|13,945
|347
|Ontario
|1,851
|87
|Orange
|18,923
|203
|Orleans
|788
|32
|Oswego
|2,204
|45
|Otsego
|821
|17
|Putnam
|3,560
|71
|Rensselaer
|2,351
|82
|Rockland
|23,505
|197
|Saratoga
|3,065
|100
|Schenectady
|3,371
|99
|Schoharie
|279
|4
|Schuyler
|370
|6
|Seneca
|444
|36
|St. Lawrence
|1,206
|24
|Steuben
|2,238
|43
|Suffolk
|71,043
|1,047
|Sullivan
|2,376
|29
|Tioga
|1,312
|17
|Tompkins
|1,451
|27
|Ulster
|4,103
|74
|Warren
|710
|24
|Washington
|518
|12
|Wayne
|1,532
|45
|Westchester
|56,995
|623
|Wyoming
|771
|31
|Yates
|345
|7
On Wednesday, 92 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, for a total of 27,498:
|County
|New deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|16
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|8
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|11
|Nassau
|7
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|5
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|4
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|Steuben
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|5
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App