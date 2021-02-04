Law enforcement cracking down on DWIs during Super Bowl weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — State and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols and cracking down on impaired driving this Super Bowl weekend.

The enforcement campaign runs from Friday, February 5 through Monday, February 8. The safety initiative, sponsored by STOP-DWI, works to reduce alcohol and drug-related vehicle crashes.

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, law enforcement threw the flag and issued 26,375 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations.

VIOLATION NUMBER OF TICKETS Impaired Driving 850 Distracted Driving 811 Move Over Law 157 Other Violations 18,661 Seatbelt 569 Speeding 5,327

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).



Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.