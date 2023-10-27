ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement agencies statewide are increasing patrols to crack down on impaired driving around Halloween. The enforcement initiative will run from October 27 through Halloween.

Last year, New York State Police issued 11,601 tickets around Halloween and arrested 189 individuals for DWI. Troopers responded to over 1,000 accidents statewide, which included three fatalities.

During the enforcement initiative, motorists can expect to see more sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. State Troopers will also be on the lookout for motorists using their phones while driving. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies will conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide, targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors.

Police advise Halloween eventgoers to exercise caution when attending parties and costume events. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests following these tips for a safe evening:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

Use your community’s sober ride program.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Those on the road on Halloween night should be mindful of trick-or-treaters and slow down in neighborhoods.