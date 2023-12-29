ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New York is one of eight states that saw a drop in population this year. Over 101,000 people left the state according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The last census, we ended up losing a congressional seat and we know if this continues, three more seats could be a risk,” explained Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

A report released by the state comptroller earlier this month said New York City’s population decreased by 5.3% from 2020 to 2022— the pandemic playing a role.

Senator Jim Tedisco shared some of the reasons why he thinks people are leaving New York.

“Affordability, public safety, housing, mental health, our nursing homes need staffing,” listed Tedisco. “But other things are not so obvious, and we have to get a holistic look, a deep dive into these things.”

He and Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, are now introducing a bill for commission to research the exact causes of out-migration. The commission would consist of 13 members chosen by the Governor, Senate Majority Leader, Assembly Speaker, and the Minority Leaders of both the Senate and Assembly. Public hearings would then be held in all regions across the state.

According to Tedisco, New Yorkers with higher incomes are leaving the state because they can afford to do so.

“When all of that is left, to a great extent are middle class and lower incomes,” said Tedisco. “How are we going to pass a $230 billion dollar budget? How are we going to pay for the programs like infrastructure, education, health care, mental health, the libraries? You know, we won’t be able to.”

Both Tedisco and Santabarbara would like this bill acted upon as soon as possible.

“It’s going to take some time for this commission to do this work,” explained Assemblyman Santabarbara. “I think it should be a top priority whether it’s done in the budget or whether this bill is taken up as a matter of priority once session begins.”

The legislative session starts January 3rd.