Lawmakers look to extend ban on residential evictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State lawmakers plan to meet on Monday for a special session to pass a bill that would extend the state’s ban on residential evictions due to the pandemic past the January 1 deadline.

Pending evictions and those that began within a month of when the bill takes effect would be put on hold, to allow people to submit a “hardship declaration” that would prevent evictions until May 1, 2021.

Governor Cuomo has pledged to extend the current eviction moratorium but lawmakers say this bill would broaden protection for residents during this difficult time.