Lawyers for son of former WNY Congressman ask for no prison time in insider trading case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – The attorneys for Cameron Collins, the son of former Western New York Congressman Chris Collins, are asking for no time in prison in his insider trading case.

Court documents show Cameron Collins’ lawyers are asking for a sentence of probation, a fine and community service.

The Federal Probation Office has recommended Cameron Collins receive six months in jail and Chris Collins one year.

Both men are accused of leaking or using confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to avoid nearly $800,000 in stock losses and were convicted in October 2019.

Cameron Collins’ is set to be sentenced on January 23. The former Republican Congressman will learn his fate on January 17.