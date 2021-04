ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–A quick and easy way to get a learner’s permit is now available in New York. Governor Cuomo announced today the online learner permit test is now available statewide.

This is only for passenger vehicles and motorcycles, and the announcement comes after the launch of an online permit application pilot program last year.

After passing the test, people must pick up their learner’s permit at the DMV office before driving.