Legislation signed extending lookback window on Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that extends the lookback window included in the Child Victims Act. Claims can now be filed until August 14, 2021.

A previous Executive Order extended the lookback window to January 14, 2021.

The Child Victims Act includes:

Increases the amount of time during which perpetrators of these crimes may be held criminally accountable

Allows victims of these crimes to commence a civil lawsuit at any time before they reach 55 years of age

Provides survivors seeking to file actions against public and private institutions for previously time-barred claims a new opportunity for their day in court by opening a one-year window, now extended to two years, for them to commence their civil action

Eliminates the need to file a notice of claim for sexual offenses committed against a minor

Requires judicial training with respect to crimes involving the sexual abuse of minors

Authorizes the Office of Court Administration to promulgate rules and regulations for the timely adjudication of revived actions

“The Child Victims Act brought a long-needed pathway to justice for people who were abused and helps right wrongs that went unacknowledged and unpunished for far too long and we cannot let this pandemic limit the ability for survivors to have their day in court,” Governor Cuomo said. “As New York continues to reopen and recover from a public health crisis, extending the lookback window is the right thing to do and will help ensure that abusers and those who enabled them are held accountable.”