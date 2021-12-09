Letitia James suspends New York gubernatorial campaign

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 Governor’s race.
In a tweet, James said “there were a number of important investigations underway” and that she will seek re-election as attorney general to see them through.
“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she said.
The attorney general only announced she was running for governor in late October.
The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.