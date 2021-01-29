LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s statewide coronavirus update, January 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A new report from New York State Attorney General Tish James has found that the number of COVID-19 related nursing home deaths may have been undercounted by up to 50 percent.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the report validates what they've been saying for months-- that the Governor and the state department of health have not been transparent about the number of COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents.