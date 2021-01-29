LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s statewide coronavirus update, January 29 State News Posted: Jan 29, 2021 / 10:42 AM EST / Updated: Jan 29, 2021 / 11:35 AM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to update New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 response and make an announcement from Albany. The press briefing will be streamed above starting at 11:30 a.m.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App