ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Hochul will present the FY 2023 Executive Budget on Tuesday, January 18, at around 11 a.m. Afterwards, Robert Mujica, the NY Budget Director, will discuss the fiscal plan in detail.

Hochul announced a large pothole repair operation and bonuses for healthcare workers. She also announced $1.4 billion for childcare and $1 billion for small businesses, among others budgets.