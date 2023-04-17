Editor’s note: This conference was livestreamed at approximately 2 p.m. A full video will be available shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police (NYSP) shared additional details Monday afternoon on the 18 individuals arrested on sex trafficking charges against a single child.

At 2 p.m. the NYSP Troop E commander, the Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, and other local law enforcement officials discussed their investigation that began in October 2022 in Horseheads. As the investigation is ongoing, limited details were shared.

Casella previously shared that the investigation started with Andrew Daugherty, a resident of Starkey, New York, following a tip that a minor may have been abused.

After several months, he and 17 other people were arrested and charged with various sexual offenses against a minor over the course of seven years.

During the conference, Casella said that the child — a young girl — is now safe and “being well taken care of.” He said that no further comments will be made on the victim to protect her identity.

The incidents took place across Yates County and the Southern Tier, prosecutors said.

The investigation was carried out by NYSP, the DA’s office, the Yates County Department of Social Services, NYSP Computer Crimes Unit, and the Holly Hills Police Department in Florida.

Indictments were filed against the following individuals:

Andrew Daugherty of Starkey, New York

Micheleine Ridley of Starkey, New York

Michael Gucciardo of Bath, New York

Tiffany Jamieson of Binghamton, New York

Ashley Crandall of Corning, New York

Mary Diederich of Elmira, New York

Richard Tallarida of Elmira, New York

Anthony Hawn of Holly Hills, Florida (formerly of Elmira, New York)

The following individuals pleaded guilty to various criminal charges:

Brittany Skinkle of Elmira, New York

Gregory Scears of Elmira, New York

Summer Elliott of Elmira, New York

Steven Sherman of Elmira, New York

Kayla Montgomery of Olean, New York

Others involved include: