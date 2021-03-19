Local lawmakers react to sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Tom Reed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State lawmakers on the local and national level are responding after Nicolette Davis alleged sexual misconduct against Congressman Tom Reed in a Washington Post article Friday.

She claims Reed’s hand was outside of her blouse when she felt him unhook her bra. She also says his hand then moved to her thigh and continued to move up her leg. Davis had to ask for help to remove the Congressman from the table and out of the restaurant.

Local lawmakers are reacting to the news.

“Well I have not read the report, but I have heard of the allegations. Obviously they are serious allegations and they should be fully investigated.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York (D)

“Just because women are coming forward, does not mean it’s all the sudden, you know conspiracy theory and it’s a grab for anyone in power.” Anna Kelles, NYS Assembly District 125 (D)

“Certainly was very surprised to hear the allegations. I mean these types of situations are very disappointing. I think what we need to do now is to hear from Tom Reed.” Tom Santulli, Former Chemung County Executive and Political Contributor (R)

18 News has reached out to Nicolette Davis and Representative Reed as well as other local and national lawmakers for comment, but have not heard back.