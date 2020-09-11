Lost Wages Assistance payments coming soon to New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unemployed New Yorkers could soon see some extra money coming into their bank accounts. The State Department of Labor has announced that the $300 Lost Wages Assistance program payments will start to roll out next week.

The Department says about 2 million New Yorkers are already pre-qualified, but about 435,000 New Yorkers will still need to submit another certification.

“We are emailing all New Yorkers who are receiving benefits to inform them of their status, and if needed, provide information about certifying for the Lost Wages Assistance program. All New Yorkers should keep an eye out for these messages, and if an additional certification is required, respond immediately,” Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a news release.

For the roughly 2 million people who are pre-qualified, they’ll receive an email and text saying so and won’t need to take further action. They should start receiving payments next week. For the others who aren’t pre-qualified, they can certify online or over the phone. If they certify by Tuesday at 5 p.m., they should receive payments by next week. Otherwise, it will be on a rolling basis.

The $300 per week retroactive LWA payments will be for the weeks ending August 2, 9, and 16. If you were eligible and receiving unemployment benefits for those weeks, but have since returned to work, you would still be eligible for the retroactive LWA payments.

The state DOL has applied for the additional three weeks of LWA allowed by the federal government and is awaiting FEMA’s final approval for that funding.