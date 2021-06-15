Lottery computer system restored after outage that temporarily left customers without their winnings

A man shows his Mega Millions lottery ticket in front of clerk Abdulwali Mohamed Osaim at a convenience store on the east side of Manhattan March 30, 2012 in New York. A lottery spokesman reportedly has announced that the jackpot has risen to 640 million USD. The jackpot is at a record level because no one has matched the magic five numbers and Mega Ball since January 24 — a full 18 drawings with no winner. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Computer systems that the New York Lottery uses to pay winners are back up and running in Central New York and around New York State after an outage delayed winnings since last Wednesday.

The technical issue resulted in many lottery winners unable to claim their money at lottery retailers or the New York Lottery offices.

A spokesperson for the New York Lottery tells NewsChannel 9 that systems were restored Tuesday at 8 a.m.

He writes: “All wagers were recorded properly and all winning patron tickets can now be redeemed.”

As usual, winnings of $600 and less can be cashed in at local retailers where lottery tickets are sold. Prizes more than $600 must be claimed at New York Lottery offices around the state, where appointments are required.

There are three lottery offices around New York State, including:

620 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse

Vernon Downs, Oneida County

5857 Route 96, Farmington, Ontario County

Others offices are in Batavia, Buffalo, Yonkers, Fishkill, Hamburg, Islandia, Plainview, Queens, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Nichols.

Appointments can be made online.

The spokesperson says the Lottery handles a lot of data with its $10 billion in annual sales, so non-stop work to restore it took time.