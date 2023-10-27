NEW YORK (PIX11) – A rat was spotted acting better than most men in New York City after it was seen bringing a doughnut to a fellow rodent on subway tracks in Manhattan, according to one TikToker.

Carly Hittner, who uploaded the video to the social media platform, wrote in the caption, “donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in the city.”

The video shows the courageous little critter carrying a doughnut over half the size of its own body to another rat, which is revealed at the end.

“Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry,” Hittner wrote in the video.

The video, which has nearly 450,000 likes, is reminiscent of the famous Pizza Rat video.