Man faces criminal charges after allegedly abusing, extorting college students

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A father has been put behind bars after being accused by federal authorities of sex trafficking and abusing college students, including some of his daughter’s roommates.

The indictment states that Lawrence Ray, 60, moved into his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010.

This is where Ray met his daughter’s roommates and manipulated them to move into a New York City apartment.

Over the years, he abused his victims physically, psychologically and sexually, along with extorting them for about $1 million.

“Some victims drained hundreds of thousands of dollars from their parents’ savings accounts at Ray’s direction,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman. “Others opened lined of credit or solicited contributions from acquaintances.”

Ray has been faced with nine criminal counts, including sex trafficking, extortion and forced labor.

“There is no knowing the amount of damage he may of caused them in the years to come,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney, Jr.

