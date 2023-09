ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a city garbage truck on Tuesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He is currently suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Bausch and Upper Falls over the river is closed at this time due to a garbage truck accident @News_8 @mcfw pic.twitter.com/XQ062BlB9y — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 26, 2023

The area of Upper Falls Blvd. will be shut down as police work to investigate the incident.

