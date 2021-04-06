Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Oneonta

(WETM) - Gov. Cuomo announced that more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State. More than 1 million people have been fully vaccinated at the state and FEMA mass vaccination sites. New Yorkers 16 years of age and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 6. 182,967 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

"The vaccine is the weapon that wins the war, but we have not yet won the war. We're in a race with COVID--infections are going up, but so are vaccinations. You tell me which goes up faster, I will tell you who wins the war," Governor Cuomo said. "Our message is clear: We have to get the vaccinations done. Even if you're young, you can catch COVID and you can transmit COVID. You can transmit it to your mother, your grandmother or someone else who is not as strong, and you can wind up hurting or killing someone. There's more risk in not taking the vaccine than in taking the vaccine. When the New York State health community said it was safe, I went to New Yorkers to say the same thing. I would not have said it unless I was 100 percent confident that the best medical professionals in this State, with no agenda, said it was safe. That's why I took it, why my mother took it and why everyone in my family who is eligible took it, because I believe it is safe."