Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in the Otsego County city of Oneonta on Tuesday.
Troopers say that Oneonta City Police responded to a domestic call around 1 p.m. on River Street. When they got there, they confronted a man armed with a knife. It was during that encounter that an officer fired his weapon, hitting the man. That man was flown to Albany Medical Center, where he later died.
The incident under investigation.