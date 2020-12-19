Man killed in Jefferson County garage fire identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Jefferson County, sheriff’s deputies have identified the man killed in a garage fire.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Riverside Drive in the Village of Deferiet just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
The man killed — 53-year-old Sean Brown — died due to asphyxiation.
The fire is still under investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App